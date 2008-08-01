Honeycomb Skyscraper Has No Internal Structure, Attracts Giant Killer Wasps

Design goodness hunters Dezeen got this pictures of the 358 metre high Sinosteel International Plaza in Tianjin, China, designed by architects MAD—or just mad architects. The external white honeycomb structure, with huge hexagonal windows that vary slightly in size, is not just for the pretty looks: it will sustain the whole building without the need for any internal structure. And make it look like a huge wasp nest to me. From the inside, however, each room looks like a space station.

The variable size of the windows is not just to make the building more interesting. According to the architects, the pattern was created to adapt to the wind and sun:

By mapping the different air flows and solar direction across the site, we were able to position different sized windows accordingly, minimising heat loss in the winter and heat gain in the summer.

The building—located in a port city one hour east of Beijing—will be finished in 2012, including the big office tower and the smaller one, which will be dedicated to a hotel. [Dezeen]