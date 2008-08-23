Homemade Teddy Bear Cam Catches British Caregiver Stealing Money, Not Shaking Babies

A man and his daughter thought something was up when their terminally ill grandmother was losing money from her house, so they wrote down the serial numbers of the money in her purse and set up a DIY camera inside a teddy bear. It only took one day for the grandmother's caregiver to go and take 40 pounds out of the old lady's purse, which were easily identified by the serials and the evidence from the teddycam. In compensation, the thief will pay 60 pounds and was fired from the place that hired her out. This falls in line with our motto: always have a hidden camera detector when you go into old people's homes. You'll thank us later. [BBC via BBG]