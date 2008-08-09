Home Theatre Hunting Sim Offers Duck Hunt Without The Damn Dog

I like Duck Hunt, but I don't like being mocked by an overweight dog because I'm not the next Solid Snake with a light gun. Laser Shot's HT Complete home theatre hunting sim offers all the game hunting one can handle without causing self-esteem issues. Sure, it costs US$2000 for the laser camera detection kit, fake handgun, fake rifle and 15 different hunting sims (US$3000 w/projector, plus an extra US$1700 if you buy the shotgun and crossbow addons), but what's more enjoyable than delivering a face full of lead to a gazelle? Amiright or amiright? [Laser Shot via BallerHouse]