Holeder Earphones Concept Avoids Bacteria By Hanging in Your Ear

These unlikely-looking earphones have been dreamed up by designer Yoonsang Kim to combat the bacteria build-up that normal in-ear 'phones apparently have. They also hang together behind your neck when not in use, as a neat solution to that "oops my earphones are dangling" issue. There's just one flaw I can spot: just peering at my ears, these things would not fit... they'd either painfully distort my shell-likes, or just pop out. I bet I've got you prodding your ears, or trying to peek in a mirror now, haven't I? Still, it's an interesting bit of lateral thinking, and the sort of thing some earphone maker might try at some point. [Yanko Design]