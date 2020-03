USB rocket launchers are expensive and overrated, in my opinion. I say give me Luddite papercraft rocket launchers or give me death. So you'll excuse me when I say I downloaded the template for this DIY paper rocket launcher [PDF] from German design site Paper Puzzle Parade and made a small army this morning. The site says if you do "good work" the rocket should reach heights of about 4.5 metres! I sense a Cold War with my USB-armed office brethren brewing. [Paper Puzzle Parade via MAKE]