How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Help Please: Power Laces Project For the Back to the Future 2015 Sneakers

The Nike Hyperdunks 2015 edition are cool reminders of the love we all have for Back to the Future. But I think you'll agree when I say they'd be like 100x cooler with power laces. So I've been chatting up Phil Torrone, Nick Bilton, and a few others nerds to get some ideas on how to do it. We're researching how to make them, and if you've got advice or think you can pull it off, let me know! If we can make it happen, I think it should be pretty easy to donate them to a museum for display. Here are some of the design challenges:

What do we want? We want to build something like this:

• The motion in the video clip above suggests that pneumatics is the way to go. The tension can be regulated by an adjustable valve. The canister need not be mounted on the shoe, since we can run hosing down from a leg mount. A motor wouldn't have enough torque to lace a shoe without much gearing, and even then, it would be very slow. And the motor and gearbox would have to be mounted on the shoe somewhere. Bulky.

• I'm playing around with the idea of needing one lace or many individual laces. One lace will require a lot of tension and the upper section might cinch up. Either way, the leather holes in the shoe need to be punched out and opened up with plastic or brass holes to reduce friction.

Anyone else have any other thoughts?

Trending Stories Right Now

au business-class first-class qantas reviews-2 travel

Qantas First Class: The Gizmodo Australia Review

"Just do it. You deserve this." "If you won't do it for the experience, at least do it for the article." That was my internal monologue, tempting me into upgrading to First Class on Qantas recently. I was returning home from the Los Angeles on the A380 and really wanted to review the cabin. Eat the food. Sleep laying down. 50,000 Frequent Flyer points and a confirmation text later, I was in. So I stuffed my carry-on luggage with an embarrassing amount of devices and left my fiancee at the departure gate. He was flying economy.
aliens optical-seti panoseti science seti the-search-for-extraterrestrial-intelligence

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles