How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Hands On With the UrbanMax, Intel's Concept Tablet Notebook... Thing

This year's Intel Developer Forum is all about different form-factors, with walls of nearly identical MIDs, way too many netbooks and this strange creature, the Intel UrbanMax concept. The prototype is running a Core 2 Duo (at least for now) crammed into a thin, quasi-tablet case, with an 11 inch N-trig DuoSense capacative multitouch screen and provisions for a WiMax connection built in. The UrbanMax form-factor is a novel take on the old tablet concept, and possibly a superior one.

The design is striking and at first pretty weird, but there's virtually no learning curve to folding or using the UrbanMax. Typing on the roomy keyboard feels like using a desktop, as there is no hand rest to perch the heels of your hand on. There's a unique static mouse button, which is like a high-tech hybrid between a touchpad and the venerable IBM/Lenovo nipple. It takes a minute to get the hang of and I think it could use a little calibration, but sweeping your fingertip across the sensor yields predictable, accurate control over the mouse.

Intel says that the UrbanMax is intended primarily as a touch device (which I guess means they designed it for people who don't, you know ever write words, or something). It's got two or three apps with rudimentary multitouch control, but as with most touch solutions that run atop XP or Vista they feel like an afterthought. The actual touch hardware is very sensitive and among the most responsive I have used on screens this size. Intel says they are hoping that a hardware manufacturer will pick this design up and run with it, so expect a few fresh takes on the UrbanMax concept in the near future. [Giz at IDF]

Trending Stories Right Now

chernobyl hbo io9 neil-druckmann sony the-last-of-us

The Last Of Us Is Heading To HBO, Courtesy Of The Mind Behind Chernobyl

Sony might be struggling to get one Naughty Dog video game adaptation off the ground already with Uncharted, but another is already ago on TV. And it has some very interesting names behind it.
amazon au coronavirus ebay feature toilet-paper

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles