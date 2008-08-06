Hands On: Jetpack!

"Don't cover your ears, this is what you paid to see!" Glenn Martin shouts to me over the apocalyptic roar of an F22 fighter jet performing a leisurely flyby. He'd abruptly broken off a conversation with someone else just to make this point—before we'd even been introduced and hours before I flew his pack. "That's 3.15 billion of your tax dollars at work!"

Well, here's the video of my flight with Glenn Martin's jetpack (US$100,000 of someone else's money at work). And for those who may have missed it, I wrote about the experience in explicit detail yesterday. Even though it's pretty comedic to watch me fumbling around a foot off the ground, the ride really is intense from the cockpit. [Video shot by Jon Schwab, Edited by Mark Wilson]