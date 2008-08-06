Hands On: Jetpack!

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

"Don't cover your ears, this is what you paid to see!" Glenn Martin shouts to me over the apocalyptic roar of an F22 fighter jet performing a leisurely flyby. He'd abruptly broken off a conversation with someone else just to make this point—before we'd even been introduced and hours before I flew his pack. "That's 3.15 billion of your tax dollars at work!"

Well, here's the video of my flight with Glenn Martin's jetpack (US$100,000 of someone else's money at work). And for those who may have missed it, I wrote about the experience in explicit detail yesterday. Even though it's pretty comedic to watch me fumbling around a foot off the ground, the ride really is intense from the cockpit. [Video shot by Jon Schwab, Edited by Mark Wilson]

Sony might be struggling to get one Naughty Dog video game adaptation off the ground already with Uncharted, but another is already ago on TV. And it has some very interesting names behind it.
The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.

