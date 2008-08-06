Hack Brings Region Free to the Wii Without a Modchip

A group of software enthusiasts are showing off a program that loads through the Wii homebrew channel and allows you to run international Wii and Gamecube discs in spite of existing region protection. Seeing as the hack is completely software-based and Nintendo has eliminated the functionality of older Wii region protection workarounds (Freeloader, specifically), the unnamed exploit looks like the next big thing for those of you willing to navigate Japanese menus to play titles a few days/months early. And it should be downloadable soon. [DCEmu via Kotaku]