The criminal of the week award goes to a man who held up an EB Games at gunpoint and demanded a PS3. Why only a PS3 and not, you know, money? Because according to him, his family was being held hostage and the only way he could save them was with a PS3. He then followed it up by running out of the store, but not before he half-heartedly told the clerk to call 911 because his family needed help. [KSDK via PS3 Fanboy via Kotaku]