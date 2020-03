Watching a space shuttle launch from the ground is undoubtedly very awe inspiring, but this video of a launch takes the biscuit: It's filmed from thousands of feet in the air. A lucky guy managed to film a shuttle rocketing off the ground (possibly STS-124) from inside a passing Air Canada airliner. It's less fire, smoke and thunder than a sea-level view, more "Holy crap, look how fast it goes!" Check it out... you may be as amazed as it sounds like he was. [PointNiner]