Guy Builds Full Lego Boba Fett Costume, Somehow Manages to Keep Marriage Intact

Our friend Andrew Becraft at Brothers Brick have spotted the most useless, silly, awkward looking, yet absolutely irresistible Lego job ever: a full Boba Fett costume made out of bricks, including helmet, bracelets, utility belt, armour plates, rocket pack, and his laser rifle with obligatory LED light. The picture gallery leaves no doubt to the amazing dorkiness of Simon, its creator. Simon, we love you. And we love you even more after seeing that you also did a full Darth Vader Lego suit:

Talking about Lego, remember our Giz's Lego Go Miniman Go video contest with thousands of dollars in prizes, celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Lego minifig. Brothers Brick is also running the Go Miniman Go Photo Contest, so remember to visit them and participate. [Simon via BrothersBrick]