Guitar Praise: Guitar Hero Minus the Sex, Drugs and Rock 'n Roll

When you siphon the antiestablishmentism out of rock 'n roll, you get one of two things—Christian rock or The Jonas Brothers. Neither is the most ideal listening situation. Still, we're not ones to judge, so here's just the thing for all of you Christian rockers in the audience. Guitar Praise, the Christian response to Guitar Hero, is coming soon to Mac and PC for US$100. Bundled with one wireless guitar, it packs a long list of exciting music and bands we've never heard of (other than, OK we admit it, dc Talk):

12 Stones Broken Bride Same Ol' Sinner Caedmons Call There You Go Casting Crowns Lifesong Chris Tomlin Made to Worship Darrell Evans So Good To Me David Crowder Band Foreverandever Etc. Day Of Fire Reap and Sow dc Talk Jesus Freak Family Force 5 Love Addict Flyleaf Perfect Hawk Nelson The Show Hawk Nelson Friend Like That Inhabited Rescue Me Israel & New Breed All Around James Clay Franklin Park Jared Anderson Blind Man Jennifer Knapp Undo Me Jeremy Camp Tonight Jessie Daniels What I Hear Jonah33 Father's Song Josh Bates Perfect Day Kutless Beyond the Surface Kutless Hearts of the Innocent Lincoln Brewster Spin Nate Sallie All About You Nevertheless The Real Newsboys Something Beautiful Paul Baloche Rock of Ages Paul Baloche All The Earth Will Sing Your Praises Petra Backsliding Blues Pillar When Tommorrow Comes Red Breathe Into Me Relient K I Need You Seventh Day Slumber Awake Skillet The Older I Get Skillet Rebirthing Skillet Savior Spoken Wind In My Sails Spoken Falling Further Spur 58 Sleepwalkers Stellar Kart Procrastinating Superchick We Live The Crucified The Pit This Beautiful Republic Going Under Thousand Foot Krutch The Flame in All of Us Thousand Foot Krutch The Art of Breaking tobyMac I'm For You Todd Agnew This Fragile Breath Warren Barfield My Heart Goes Out Whitecross Who Will You Follow Whitecross When The Walls Tumble Down

Regrettably, there are no tracks from Faith+1. [Guitar Praise via bbGadgets]