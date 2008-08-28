Guitar Praise: Guitar Hero Minus the Sex, Drugs and Rock 'n Roll

When you siphon the antiestablishmentism out of rock 'n roll, you get one of two things—Christian rock or The Jonas Brothers. Neither is the most ideal listening situation. Still, we're not ones to judge, so here's just the thing for all of you Christian rockers in the audience. Guitar Praise, the Christian response to Guitar Hero, is coming soon to Mac and PC for US$100. Bundled with one wireless guitar, it packs a long list of exciting music and bands we've never heard of (other than, OK we admit it, dc Talk):
12 Stones Broken
Bride Same Ol' Sinner
Caedmons Call There You Go
Casting Crowns Lifesong
Chris Tomlin Made to Worship
Darrell Evans So Good To Me
David Crowder Band Foreverandever Etc.
Day Of Fire Reap and Sow
dc Talk Jesus Freak
Family Force 5 Love Addict
Flyleaf Perfect
Hawk Nelson The Show
Hawk Nelson Friend Like That
Inhabited Rescue Me
Israel & New Breed All Around
James Clay Franklin Park
Jared Anderson Blind Man
Jennifer Knapp Undo Me
Jeremy Camp Tonight
Jessie Daniels What I Hear
Jonah33 Father's Song
Josh Bates Perfect Day
Kutless Beyond the Surface
Kutless Hearts of the Innocent
Lincoln Brewster Spin
Nate Sallie All About You
Nevertheless The Real
Newsboys Something Beautiful
Paul Baloche Rock of Ages
Paul Baloche All The Earth Will Sing Your Praises
Petra Backsliding Blues
Pillar When Tommorrow Comes
Red Breathe Into Me
Relient K I Need You
Seventh Day Slumber Awake
Skillet The Older I Get
Skillet Rebirthing
Skillet Savior
Spoken Wind In My Sails
Spoken Falling Further
Spur 58 Sleepwalkers
Stellar Kart Procrastinating
Superchick We Live
The Crucified The Pit
This Beautiful Republic Going Under
Thousand Foot Krutch The Flame in All of Us
Thousand Foot Krutch The Art of Breaking
tobyMac I'm For You
Todd Agnew This Fragile Breath
Warren Barfield My Heart Goes Out
Whitecross Who Will You Follow
Whitecross When The Walls Tumble Down
Regrettably, there are no tracks from Faith+1. [Guitar Praise via bbGadgets]