How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Guitar Praise: Guitar Hero Minus the Sex, Drugs and Rock 'n Roll

When you siphon the antiestablishmentism out of rock 'n roll, you get one of two things—Christian rock or The Jonas Brothers. Neither is the most ideal listening situation. Still, we're not ones to judge, so here's just the thing for all of you Christian rockers in the audience. Guitar Praise, the Christian response to Guitar Hero, is coming soon to Mac and PC for US$100. Bundled with one wireless guitar, it packs a long list of exciting music and bands we've never heard of (other than, OK we admit it, dc Talk):

12 Stones Broken

Bride Same Ol' Sinner

Caedmons Call There You Go

Casting Crowns Lifesong

Chris Tomlin Made to Worship

Darrell Evans So Good To Me

David Crowder Band Foreverandever Etc.

Day Of Fire Reap and Sow

dc Talk Jesus Freak

Family Force 5 Love Addict

Flyleaf Perfect

Hawk Nelson The Show

Hawk Nelson Friend Like That

Inhabited Rescue Me

Israel & New Breed All Around

James Clay Franklin Park

Jared Anderson Blind Man

Jennifer Knapp Undo Me

Jeremy Camp Tonight

Jessie Daniels What I Hear

Jonah33 Father's Song

Josh Bates Perfect Day

Kutless Beyond the Surface

Kutless Hearts of the Innocent

Lincoln Brewster Spin

Nate Sallie All About You

Nevertheless The Real

Newsboys Something Beautiful

Paul Baloche Rock of Ages

Paul Baloche All The Earth Will Sing Your Praises

Petra Backsliding Blues

Pillar When Tommorrow Comes

Red Breathe Into Me

Relient K I Need You

Seventh Day Slumber Awake

Skillet The Older I Get

Skillet Rebirthing

Skillet Savior

Spoken Wind In My Sails

Spoken Falling Further

Spur 58 Sleepwalkers

Stellar Kart Procrastinating

Superchick We Live

The Crucified The Pit

This Beautiful Republic Going Under

Thousand Foot Krutch The Flame in All of Us

Thousand Foot Krutch The Art of Breaking

tobyMac I'm For You

Todd Agnew This Fragile Breath

Warren Barfield My Heart Goes Out

Whitecross Who Will You Follow

Whitecross When The Walls Tumble Down

Regrettably, there are no tracks from Faith+1. [Guitar Praise via bbGadgets]

Trending Stories Right Now

au business-class first-class qantas reviews-2 travel

Qantas First Class: The Gizmodo Australia Review

"Just do it. You deserve this." "If you won't do it for the experience, at least do it for the article." That was my internal monologue, tempting me into upgrading to First Class on Qantas recently. I was returning home from the Los Angeles on the A380 and really wanted to review the cabin. Eat the food. Sleep laying down. 50,000 Frequent Flyer points and a confirmation text later, I was in. So I stuffed my carry-on luggage with an embarrassing amount of devices and left my fiancee at the departure gate. He was flying economy.
aliens optical-seti panoseti science seti the-search-for-extraterrestrial-intelligence

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles