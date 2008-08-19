'Guitar Photocopier' Now Available on eBay

Have a favourite guitar that you wish you had two of? Right now on eBay you can pick up a "guitar photocopier," a contraption that can carve a new guitar body for you that's exactly like another guitar.

Essentially, you put your guitar down underneath it with a block of wood next to it that will turn into your new guitar. The duplicator then traces the contours of your guitar, using those measurements to carve up the block of wood so it's exactly like what you currently have.

Of course, you can use this to duplicate any number of things other than guitars as long as they fit and are made of wood. Wooden pants! Wooden sandwiches! Small pieces of wood! Let your imagination run wild! It's currently at US$1,185 with no bids. [eBay via Music Thing]