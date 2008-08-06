Grill Hot Dogs the Gas Station Way

Admit it. At least once, during a long road trip, you've pulled over at a gas station, filled the tank, grabbed a US$5 bottle of Desani and, just as you were leaving, inhaled a particularly saltilicious scent. Scanning through the aisle, you see its source. Hot dogs. Preservatives with a side of meat. And they are spinning on their rollers with all the gloss of a sports car unveiling. Just for a moment, you think of what could be should you be willing to sacrifice intestinal comfort for the next week. Recreate the magic at home with this US$40 Automatic Hot Dog Grill Roller. And don't even think about those taquitos, either. [AJ Prindle via bookofjoe]