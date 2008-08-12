Griffin iTrip Universal Adds Radio Out to Almost Anything

Griffin's iTrip Universal is their latest adaptor allowing FM-broadcasting from a music player to your car's radio. But unlike older models that hooked through the iPod's proprietary port, the Universal can stream music from any 3.5mm headphone jack. That means it'll work fine with your iPod, Zune, Discman—hell—even your bright yellow Walkman. Featuring a built-in lithium ion battery, it will broadcast anywhere from 88.1 MHz to 107.9 MHz for "hours" between charges. And it goes for US$40. [Griffin]