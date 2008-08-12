Griffin iTrip Universal Adds Radio Out to Almost Anything

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Griffin's iTrip Universal is their latest adaptor allowing FM-broadcasting from a music player to your car's radio. But unlike older models that hooked through the iPod's proprietary port, the Universal can stream music from any 3.5mm headphone jack. That means it'll work fine with your iPod, Zune, Discman—hell—even your bright yellow Walkman. Featuring a built-in lithium ion battery, it will broadcast anywhere from 88.1 MHz to 107.9 MHz for "hours" between charges. And it goes for US$40. [Griffin]

Sony might be struggling to get one Naughty Dog video game adaptation off the ground already with Uncharted, but another is already ago on TV. And it has some very interesting names behind it.
The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.

