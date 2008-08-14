Green Samsung E200Eco Mobile Phone is Made With Bioplastic

Samsung's E200 candybar mobile phone is being relaunched in an environmentally-friendlier version at Samsung's Olympic sales event. The external case of the phone, in appropriate green colour, is made of bioplastic (extracted from plant material like corn) instead of polycarbonate plastic, which reduces the CO2 burden of producing the phone. It's also packaged in an uncoated recycled paper box. "We strive to make more products as green as possible and to proactively set up and expand a phone recycling system" said the president of Samsung telecoms division, and with eco versions of both the W510 and the F267 coming out too, it looks like the company's trying to make a good first step. [Akihabaranews]