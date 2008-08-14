Green Samsung E200Eco Mobile Phone is Made With Bioplastic

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Samsung's E200 candybar mobile phone is being relaunched in an environmentally-friendlier version at Samsung's Olympic sales event. The external case of the phone, in appropriate green colour, is made of bioplastic (extracted from plant material like corn) instead of polycarbonate plastic, which reduces the CO2 burden of producing the phone. It's also packaged in an uncoated recycled paper box. "We strive to make more products as green as possible and to proactively set up and expand a phone recycling system" said the president of Samsung telecoms division, and with eco versions of both the W510 and the F267 coming out too, it looks like the company's trying to make a good first step. [Akihabaranews]

Qantas First Class: The Gizmodo Australia Review

"Just do it. You deserve this." "If you won't do it for the experience, at least do it for the article." That was my internal monologue, tempting me into upgrading to First Class on Qantas recently. I was returning home from the Los Angeles on the A380 and really wanted to review the cabin. Eat the food. Sleep laying down. 50,000 Frequent Flyer points and a confirmation text later, I was in. So I stuffed my carry-on luggage with an embarrassing amount of devices and left my fiancee at the departure gate. He was flying economy.
bmw car-logos jalopnik torchlopnik

Here's How BMW Screwed Up Its Logo Redesign

As you may have heard, BMW updated its logo for the first time in over two decades, and, since it’s a thing that happened in the world, some people are not happy about it. I can see both sides here; BMW’s logo was due for an update. And while I like some of what’s been done, there’s validity to the criticisms too.

