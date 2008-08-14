Great Idea: Store Those Old CDs in Your Biceps!

As our favourite media become more and more digitally-based, that pile of CDs and DVDs is looking increasingly wasteful. Sure, you can sell some of your stuff on eBay or through a garage sale, but what about that bargain bin edition of Bach classics that's already sitting on your hard drive? Here's a clever use for the media that falls between the cracks. Dumbbells made of 150 CDs (75 on each side) weigh 4.5kg a pop—not a bad amount for high rep semi-aerobic lifting. Plus, they look way more geek-hot than the mass-produced gunmetal crap you use at the gym. [Daily Danny via MAKE]