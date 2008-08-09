Google Translate Now Delivers Nonsensical Translations to Your iPhone

Handy if you want to hit on a cute waitress at a decent sushi bar or the French exchange student pulling shots at your usual coffee place with horrible abortions of their native tongue, Google Translate is now optimised for the iPhone. It stores your most recent translations on the phone so you don't need to stay connected if you can get by with just a few canned lines. All mocking aside, we actually think it's pretty cool, at least when what it comes up with is comprehensible. [Google Translate via Google Mobile Blog]