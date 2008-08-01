Google: 'Complete Privacy Does Not Exist'

If you're looking for one statement to neatly sum up the world we live in right now, allow me to present to you this one, made by Google lawyers in their defence during a Google Street View lawsuit: "Today's satellite-image technology means that even in today's desert, complete privacy does not exist."

I mean, I guess I kind of agree with them, and I think people suing Google for putting a photo of the exterior of their house on Street View are idiots, but putting it that plainly kind of takes the wind out of your sails, no? [Smoking Gun via The Raw Feed]