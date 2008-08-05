Good News: The Air Force Wants a Holodeck

Finally, we can all agree on something: the Air Force wants a holodeck. I want a holodeck. You want a holodeck. Luckily for us, the Air Force is a good party to have overlapping interests with, technology wise; they have the billions to do it, and according to a recent request for proposals, are now getting serious. Specifically, they want "petabyte command and control databases [that can]be visualised and controlled dynamically in 3-D," and they don't want it to suck.

Namely, they want said holographic system to be bright, huge, have a great interactive interface, and be visible in 3-D with the naked eye. Watching a little too much TNG, guys? Noah at Danger Room compiles a few sources that say a lot of the holographic optics tech isn't that far off, surprisingly. Instant trips to Tahiti with giant palm-frond fans, here we come! [Air Force RFP via Danger Room]