Congrats to Gizmodo alum John Biggs, now at Crunchgear, for selling a book about Marie Antoinette's watch for US$300,000. He first told me about this book about two years ago over a crappy sandwich and soda—it was my treat, I believe—and detailed how this impressive timepiece was passed down over several generations. Apparently six publishing houses had much more interest in this book than I did, since they paid THREE HUNDRED THOUSAND DOLLARS FOR IT. I believe you owe me a lunch, Bigglesby. [Observer]
Gizmodo Alum Sells Book For More Money Than He's Worth
"Just do it. You deserve this." "If you won't do it for the experience, at least do it for the article." That was my internal monologue, tempting me into upgrading to First Class on Qantas recently. I was returning home from the Los Angeles on the A380 and really wanted to review the cabin. Eat the food. Sleep laying down. 50,000 Frequent Flyer points and a confirmation text later, I was in. So I stuffed my carry-on luggage with an embarrassing amount of devices and left my fiancee at the departure gate. He was flying economy.
As you may have heard, BMW updated its logo for the first time in over two decades, and, since it’s a thing that happened in the world, some people are not happy about it. I can see both sides here; BMW’s logo was due for an update. And while I like some of what’s been done, there’s validity to the criticisms too.