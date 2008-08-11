Giz AU Gets A New Baby Sister Site - BabbleBaby

Finding money for gadgets can be hard. It seems that every week there's something new that screams at you (generally from these very pages) to open your wallet and spend what little cash you can find on that all-important new phone, MP3 player, TV or PVR (or anything else for that matter).

So what's a man to do? Well, let's look to the government. It appears that they're giving away $5K just for having a baby. That's a brand new plasma screen, right there! Have twins and you're well on your way to a whole home theatre setup.

Of course, the down other side of this is that after nine months, you'll have a little baby that you'll need to raise, training them to love gadgets just as much as you do. Fortunately, to help you come to terms with being a new parent, Giz AU's publisher Allure Media has just given birth to a new parenting site - Babblebaby. It's an online magazine that covers all aspects of parenting, which is good, because you'll need all the help you can get.

If you don't like the idea of having kids just so you can buy gadgets, then check out Babblebaby anyway - you never know what kind of cool baby gadgets they'll be covering - you might even find something that will make you want to have children.

[Babblebaby]

