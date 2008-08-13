Giant Inflatable Turd Terrorises Swiss Town

Flash! An inflatable catastrophe second only to the Hindenburg disaster has occurred in Bern Switzerland at the Paul Klee Centre art museum. A house-sized inflatable turd designed by American artist Paul McCarthy broke free from its moorings in high winds after the security system designed to deflate the installation failed.

Townspeople fled in terror as the work entitled "Complex Shit" cut a swath of destruction that included downed power lines and a broken window at a children's home. At this point we can confirm that there were no poop related injuries, but it is a scene that the townspeople (and this reporter) will not soon forget. They will be forced to relive it every time they drop a deuce. Oh, the humanity! [Guardian Image via Mitchieville]