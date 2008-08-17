How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

When Ghostface Killah aka Pretty Toney aka Tony Starks popped up on IMDB with a cameo in Iron Man as an arms dealer in Dubai, we rejoiced. When we saw the movie and realised there was no Ghost, we were saddened. But now here he is, all 10 seconds of him (skip to the halfway point). He's around just long enough to maybe fake some kind of accent and hand off some flygirls, but now we can finally rest having seen Ghost in Iron Man. Stick around til the end for, well, just stick around for the end. [Access Hollywood via NYMag]

"Just do it. You deserve this." "If you won't do it for the experience, at least do it for the article." That was my internal monologue, tempting me into upgrading to First Class on Qantas recently. I was returning home from the Los Angeles on the A380 and really wanted to review the cabin. Eat the food. Sleep laying down. 50,000 Frequent Flyer points and a confirmation text later, I was in. So I stuffed my carry-on luggage with an embarrassing amount of devices and left my fiancee at the departure gate. He was flying economy.
As you may have heard, BMW updated its logo for the first time in over two decades, and, since it’s a thing that happened in the world, some people are not happy about it. I can see both sides here; BMW’s logo was due for an update. And while I like some of what’s been done, there’s validity to the criticisms too.

