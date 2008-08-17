

When Ghostface Killah aka Pretty Toney aka Tony Starks popped up on IMDB with a cameo in Iron Man as an arms dealer in Dubai, we rejoiced. When we saw the movie and realised there was no Ghost, we were saddened. But now here he is, all 10 seconds of him (skip to the halfway point). He's around just long enough to maybe fake some kind of accent and hand off some flygirls, but now we can finally rest having seen Ghost in Iron Man. Stick around til the end for, well, just stick around for the end. [Access Hollywood via NYMag]