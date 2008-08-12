Heroes Season 2 was mostly garbage. So I was kind of glad the writer's strike gave them the chance to reboot and blow past the rest of the season, thereby preserving my final, dangly shreds of interest (though I worry about this season's rumoured multi-verse). Anyways! One deleted scene reveals Hiro's dad's (George Takei) power:

He's a supercomputer, but even faster (how delightfully racially stereotyped), which makes him really good at predicting the future, and of course, stock trading. Guess whose stock his superpower picks for the win? (I won't spoil how this revelation comes to him.) [io9]