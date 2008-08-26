Geek Licence Plates Show Just How Geeky the Road Can Get (Very)

While this is by far our favourite geek vanity plate, we don't pretend that others don't exist. And frankly, if I pulled up behind someone repping a wireless radio standard for all to see on the back of their Hyundai, I think there's a great chance I might spit-take my Big Gulp and risk a rear impact collison. And that's not the only one—Pingdom's blog has a great roundup of geek flags flying high and hard on back bumpers around the world.

Yes, we've got repping of yet another networking standard, one for the Windows keyboard-shortcut devotees, and of course, the social-powered, traffic firehose cycle. Hit Pingdom for many, many more. [Pingdom - Thanks, Peter!]