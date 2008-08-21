How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Gates and Seinfeld to Answer Apple's PC vs Mac Ads

Microsoft is going to start a new US$300 million advertising blitz to try to regain some of the street credibility they have been losing over all these years. The campaign is built around the idea that "Windows breaks down barriers that prevent people and ideas from connecting." Sounds like corporate PR-puffing, but there's a twist: it will star Bill Gates and Jerry Seinfeld.

Seinfeld will get US$10 million to star in the presumably funny commercials, which is quite a good chunk of cash compared to the low fare that John Hodgman (Mr. PC) and Justin Long (Mr. Please someone slap that guy) must be getting for their long series of TV, internet and print ads. Let's hope they are better than the Apple ones. Somehow, I feel a connection happening between Jerry and Bill. And perhaps a romantic comedy on the wings. [WSJ]

