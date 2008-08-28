Garmin 785T GPS and Friends: Free Lifetime Traffic, Lane Assist, 3D Transparent View and Bluetooth

Garmin's dropping four new models to the higher-end 7x5 lineup with the nüvi 755T, 765T, 775T and the 785T. All models will include lifetime traffic alerts via NAVTEQ Traffic and Bluetooth connectivity, but the updated 7x5 series will include the most exciting new features: a 4.3" touchscreen, a 3-D transparent view of buildings, and lane assist. Garmin is also dropping their budget friendly 2x5 series with three new models: the nüvi 265T, 265WT and 275T. I'd probably opt for the high end line with lane suggestions, but take the 765T with Bluetooth and skip the fancier models. Parsing Garmin's huge lineup is always challenging, but the differences are detailed here:

All seven units are expected to be released in October at prices ranging between $300 and $700 for specific models.

OLATHE, Kan. —(Business Wire)— Aug. 27, 2008 Garmin International Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), the global leader in satellite navigation, today announced the next evolution of the popular nuvi 2x5 series, adding top-of-the-line features to this family of affordable navigators. The nuvi 265T, 265WT and 275T enhance upon their 2x5-series predecessors with Bluetooth wireless technology for hands-free calling and provide free traffic alerts. "Many customers want a simple-to-use, low-cost personal navigator, but find themselves in need of premium add-ons along the way," said Dan Bartel, Garmin's vice president of worldwide sales. "These devices add two of the most popular premium features - traffic alerts and hands-free calling - to an affordable, yet powerful navigator." In addition to features offered by other members of the nuvi 2x5 family, these new navigators boast lifetime traffic alerts from NAVTEQ Traffic that allow drivers to steer clear of traffic accidents, road closures and construction. These devices come standard with a traffic receiver that will provide alerts in the coverage areas, and no subscription fee is required. Thanks to Bluetooth hands-free connectivity, these nuvis make it possible for drivers to make and receive calls using the unit's built-in microphone and speaker. For states which prohibit the use of handheld cell phones while driving, the Bluetooth hands-free option is ideal. With the patented auto time zone feature, these nuvis will automatically adjust your time zone while navigating. All nuvis in the 2x5 series include Garmin's new HotFix(TM) feature which automatically calculates and stores critical satellite information for fast satellite reception. For the ultimate in awareness, these compact nuvis will also display the speed limit for major roadways. The nuvi 265T and 265WT will be available with preloaded comprehensive coverage of North America. For transatlantic travel, the nuvi 275T comes standard with mapping for North America and Europe. These nuvis are available in vibrant 4.3" or 3.5" screens that display shaded digital elevation mapping. All models will announce street names in their voice prompts, advising drivers to "Turn right on Elm Street," rather than "Turn right in 500 feet." Using Garmin's unique Web site - Garmin Connect Photos - users can choose from millions of geo-located photos provided by Google's Panoramio photo sharing community and download them to the nuvi, for a photo-rich navigation guide. With Garmin's "Where Am I?" feature, nuvi is always aware of a driver's surroundings. At any time, drivers can look up their exact location including nearest hospitals, police stations, fuel stations, nearest address and intersection.

OLATHE, Kan. —(Business Wire)— Aug. 27, 2008 Garmin International Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), the global leader in satellite navigation, today announced the next evolution of the nuvi 700 series, adding state-of-the-art technology to this popular line of advanced navigators. With lane assist, the nuvi 7x5 series provides drivers with a clear illustration of what lies ahead on their route.

"Garmin's nuvi 7x5 series uses lane assist to make navigation clearer and easier than ever before," said Dan Bartel, Garmin's vice president of worldwide sales. "The lane assist view takes the guesswork out of driving through a busy intersection or an unfamiliar city. Drivers will no longer have to speculate which turn lane to be in, or what lane leads to which exit - that's nuvi's job."

This new and improved series gives clear guidance on a 4.3" touchscreen that details upcoming maneuvers and specific driving directions, including road sign detail and arrows indicating the proper lane for navigation. In some areas, a 3-D transparent view of buildings appears, giving drivers a more realistic depiction of their location. The nuvi 7x5 series also features accelerated map-drawing and routing capabilities, and makes screen zooming even smoother than before. For faster satellite prediction, nuvi 7x5 has Garmin's HotFix(TM) feature which automatically calculates and stores critical satellite information.

The nuvi 755T, 765T and 775T will come standard with a traffic receiver that provides lifetime traffic alerts in coverage areas from NAVTEQ Traffic. The cost of the traffic receiver is included with the purchase of these devices - no subscription fee is required. The nuvi 765T adds Bluetooth(R) wireless technology for hands-free calling and supports a powerful advanced audio amplifier for a stereo Bluetooth connection. For transatlantic travel, nuvi 775T adds mapping of North America and Europe. The nuvi 785T features an MSN Direct receiver with trial subscription that includes updated information about traffic conditions, fuel prices, weather reports, movie listings, headline news, stock quotes and local events. For more information on MSN Direct services and coverage areas, visit http://garmin.msndirect.com. To give motorists the highest degree of awareness, this series of advanced navigators also displays speed limits for major roadways.

In addition, each nuvi 7x5 also comes standard with the popular "Where Am I?" feature, enabling drivers to look up their exact location including nearest address and intersection, and the closest hospitals, police stations and gas stations at any time. Drivers can also associate their favourite images with saved locations using Garmin's own unique Web site - Garmin Connect Photos - where users can choose from millions of geo-located photos provided by Google's Panoramio photo sharing community.