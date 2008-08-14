Funai (Sylvania, Symphonic and Emerson) Will Sell HDTVs With Blu-rays In 'Em

Funai, whose subsidiaries are more familiar to us as Sylvania, Symphonic and Emerson, is planning on selling LCD HDTVs with Blu-rays on-board starting summer 2009. The company's previous successes in recent years with combo units (TVs with VCRs and TVs with DVDs) totalled up 40% and 20% of their sales in the US respectively. So how much will this low-end brand charge you for the all-in-one experience? CrunchGear says the target price for a 42-inch will be between US$1100 and US$1300. Keep in mind that's a price for something launching a year from now. [CrunchGear]

Update: Funai also took over the Phlips TV brand in the US, which means you might be seeing this under their name as well.