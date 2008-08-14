How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Funai (Sylvania, Symphonic and Emerson) Will Sell HDTVs With Blu-rays In 'Em

Funai, whose subsidiaries are more familiar to us as Sylvania, Symphonic and Emerson, is planning on selling LCD HDTVs with Blu-rays on-board starting summer 2009. The company's previous successes in recent years with combo units (TVs with VCRs and TVs with DVDs) totalled up 40% and 20% of their sales in the US respectively. So how much will this low-end brand charge you for the all-in-one experience? CrunchGear says the target price for a 42-inch will be between US$1100 and US$1300. Keep in mind that's a price for something launching a year from now. [CrunchGear]

Update: Funai also took over the Phlips TV brand in the US, which means you might be seeing this under their name as well.

Trending Stories Right Now

chernobyl hbo io9 neil-druckmann sony the-last-of-us

The Last Of Us Is Heading To HBO, Courtesy Of The Mind Behind Chernobyl

Sony might be struggling to get one Naughty Dog video game adaptation off the ground already with Uncharted, but another is already ago on TV. And it has some very interesting names behind it.
amazon au coronavirus ebay feature toilet-paper

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles