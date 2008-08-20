Fujitsu's iMac-Alike FMV Desktop Gets Upgrade, Bigger 19-Inch Version

We'd already drawn comparisons between Fujitsu's all-in one FMV F-A50 desktop PC and the design aesthetic of the iMac, and now Fujitsu have upgraded the range and added a 19-inch version to the range. The F-B70T even features a bigger "chin" beneath the 1440 x 900 screen, alongside a Intel Core 2 Duo P8400 running at 2.26GHz, with 2GB RAM, a 500GB hard-drive, integrated TV Tuner, webcam and wi-fi. The smaller 16-inch F-B50 has an Intel Core 2 Duo CPU T8100 ticking over at 2.1GHz with a 320GB hard-drive, and looks much the same as the original A50. There's no data yet on pricing or availability. [Akihabaranews]