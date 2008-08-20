Fujitsu's iMac-Alike FMV Desktop Gets Upgrade, Bigger 19-Inch Version

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

We'd already drawn comparisons between Fujitsu's all-in one FMV F-A50 desktop PC and the design aesthetic of the iMac, and now Fujitsu have upgraded the range and added a 19-inch version to the range. The F-B70T even features a bigger "chin" beneath the 1440 x 900 screen, alongside a Intel Core 2 Duo P8400 running at 2.26GHz, with 2GB RAM, a 500GB hard-drive, integrated TV Tuner, webcam and wi-fi. The smaller 16-inch F-B50 has an Intel Core 2 Duo CPU T8100 ticking over at 2.1GHz with a 320GB hard-drive, and looks much the same as the original A50. There's no data yet on pricing or availability. [Akihabaranews]

Sony might be struggling to get one Naughty Dog video game adaptation off the ground already with Uncharted, but another is already ago on TV. And it has some very interesting names behind it.
The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.

