Fujitsu Siemens Could Debut Amilo Mini Notebook on August 28

Fujitsu Siemens looks like it's about ready to launch the svelte Amilo Mini. According to IDG News, the company has announced a press event for August 28 at the IFA show in Berlin, and the signs and portents indicate a big reveal could happen at that time. The specs don't really differentiate the Amilo Mini from the plethora of other ultra portable notebooks hitting the market these days, but it does boast changeable face plates (brown, black, pink, and red). Cost is expected to fall between US$600-800. [Liliputing]