Fujitsu Scenicview Eco LCDs Have Zero Power Standby Mode

Fujitsu Siemens' latest line of LCDs will have a standby mode that draws no power, compared to the 1-6 watts of power competitors' monitors draw in standby. According to BIOS Magazine, the technology will be included in the 20-inch P20W-5 ECO and 22-inch P22W-5 ECO, and consists of a switch in the power supply breaks when the connected PC goes idle, and powers back on when any key is pressed (essentially, your keyboard acts as the power button).

The monitors have a max res of 1680x1050, HDMI-in, ambient light sensor, and a brightness rating of 300 cd/m are on sale in Europe, Africa and the Middle East with the 20-inch model selling for US$620. 24 and 26-inch models are said to be in the works. It's a nice power saving measure for those who can't be bothered to shut their monitors off when they're done computing (yes, I'm that lazy). [BIOS Magazine via Electronista]