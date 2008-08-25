Fujifilm S2000HD Gives 720p Recording To Australians For $399

We saw this snapper a few weeks ago when it was first announced globally, and now the powers that be at Fujifilm have deemed us fit to see an Australian release.

The camera, which features 720p HD video recording as well as 1920x1080 still images, is available now for the bargain price of $399. For that price, you also get face detection, a 10-megapixel sensor, burst mode of 13.5 frames per second (3MP only), up to ISO 6400, and a 15x optical zoom.

It's a pretty impressive spec list for such a bargain priced snapper. ind of makes you wonder how they can afford to sell it so cheaply, doesn't it?

FUJIFILM FinePix S2000HD reaches new dimensions with its high performance features & cutting edge HDTV capabilities

The 'all in one' digital camera technology in FUJIFILM's FinePix S2000HD has reached new dimensions with its high performance features and cutting edge HDTV capabilities.

FUJIFILM Senior Category Manager - Consumer & Professional Products, Matt Dole, said the FinePix S2000HD is a compact, lightweight 10-megapixel camera complete with 15x optical zoom lens, plus HD movie recording and HD output.

"The FinePix S2000HD is the first FUJIFILM model to offer full compatibility with high definition television (HDTV) for both still photographs and movies," Mr Dole said.

"This means the FinePix S2000HD will not only capture high resolution movies (at 1280 x 720 pixels) and wide screen stills (at 1920 x 1080 pixels) in 16:9 format, the camera's HD output also enables the display of ultra clear high definition photographs and movies on HDTV.

"Despite its compact size, the powerful 15x optical zoom on the FinePix S2000HD is incredibly versatile with its 27.6-414mm (35mm equivalent) range from wide angle to ultra telephoto.

"Ideal for every photographic challenge including landscapes, interiors, large group shots, distant sports or wildlife action, the FinePix S2000HD produces rich detail, vibrant features, natural colours and picture perfect skin tones.

"Dual Image Stabilisation mode combines a mechanically stabilised CCD sensor with high ISO sensitivities (ISO 1600 at full resolution, and up to ISO 6400 at 5MP), which reduces blur from hand-shake or subject movement to produce clean, clear results even at the longest zoom settings or in the most challenging lighting conditions.

"The FinePix S2000HD boasts the ability to shoot continuously at up to 13.5 frames per second, to a maximum of 33 frames in 3MP mode - ideal for shooting fast moving kids, sports or wildlife action.

"An enhanced playback mode allows you to easily search specific files by sorting images according to how they were shot (still, continuous and movie).

...2/... "The FinePix S2000HD is also equipped with Face Detection Technology which detects up to10 faces in a frame before adjusting the focus and exposure to ensure the sharpness and clarity of human subjects, regardless of the background. The automatic red-eye removal feature then checks each detected face for red-eye and routinely corrects it."

Mr Dole said the FinePix S2000HD includes Instant Zoom which allows you to keep the subject in shot at long distance by offering a wide viewing area around the frame.

"It also incorporates Zoom Bracketing which enables three shots to be captured at once with varying magnification, to allow instant on-camera editing.

"In Dual Shot Mode, the camera shoots two images in rapid succession - one with flash and one without - then saves both to allow you to select your preferred image.

"There is also a range of photographic control options including Programmed AE, Shutter Priority AE, Manual mode with extensive metering and focus options for the more advanced user," he said.

Other FinePix S2000HD features include 13 pre-programmed scene modes, high resolution LCD and electronic viewfinder, micro thumbnail and SD/SD-HC slot.

Accessories include 4 x AA type batteries; Shoulder Strap; Lens Cap; Lens Cap cord; USB and A/V cables; CD-Rom; FinePix Viewer; CD-ROM (Owner's manual); Basic manual.

Optional accessories include a HD-S2 Accessory Kit complete with output cable and infrared remote control for viewing High Definition movies and stills from the comfort of your living room on an HD television.

The FUJIFILM FinePix S2000HD has a recommended retail price of $399 including GST.