How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

FujiFilm Finepix Z200fd Glam Cam, Friends Become Lovers, Lovers Become Conjoined Twins

The FujiFilm Finepix Z200fd Glam Cam is yet another digital camera on top of the massive mountain of sleek point and shoots. Yeah, it's really thin and will capture shots at up to 10MP with a 5x zoom lens. But it stands out for an odd reason—it's got a fantastic—and creepy—timer system.

The Couple Timer Mode combines a timer and facial recognition to make sure that the awkward cuddling couple trying to take a picture of themselves shot comes out correctly. But it doesn't just wait for two faces to show in the frame before taking a shot; it's programmable to just how close you want the two heads to be before the shutter snaps.

Confusing? Let's flesh this one out a bit. You are on a beach with one of those really hot girls who only thinks of you as a friend even when really, really drunk. Set the camera for ultra-close-head-picture-mode, or whatever, and she will be forced to press cheeks with you and inhale your trademark musk of Doritos and salicylic acid for the first time.

And if she can resist that, my friend, then she has no clue what intimacy is.

Trending Stories Right Now

chernobyl hbo io9 neil-druckmann sony the-last-of-us

The Last Of Us Is Heading To HBO, Courtesy Of The Mind Behind Chernobyl

Sony might be struggling to get one Naughty Dog video game adaptation off the ground already with Uncharted, but another is already ago on TV. And it has some very interesting names behind it.
amazon au coronavirus ebay feature toilet-paper

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles