Fujifilm F60FD Point-And Shoot Has 12 Megapixels, Auto Scene Detection

FujiFilm has just added to its series of FinePix digital cameras with the F60FD, designed for easy point-and-shoot operation. It's got a 12-megapixel SuperCCD sensor, 3-inch display, mechanical image stabilisation and 3x optical zoom. Plus its software lets it do advanced face detection of up to 10 faces for optimum focus and exposure settings, with auto red-eye removal. And there's a new feature dubbed Scene Recognition where the camera detects the kind of picture you're trying to take, then adjusts itself into macro, landscape or night-shot modes automatically: Handy for the beginner photographer. It's available September for around US$300. [TFTS]