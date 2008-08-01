Fuji Finepix S2000HD with 720p Video Recording

The Fuji Finepix S2000HD has sneaked through Canada's border. The HD stands for HD movie recording at 1,280 x 720 progressive, and at US$290, the 10MP, 15x wide angle zoom lenses, 2.7-inch screen, dual image stabilisation, and continuous shooting at 13.5 3,648 x 2,736-pixel frames per second, looks like a good deal from here. Especially if it comes with a barrel of whisky (yes, at last it's Friday). Full specs look nice:
Number of Effective Pixels
10 Million Pixels
CCD Sensor
1/ 2.3-inch CCD
Image File Size
Still image: 3,648 x 2,736 / 3,648 x 2,432 (3:2) / 2,592 x 1,944 / 2,048 x 1,536 / 1,600 x 1,200 / 640 x 480 pixels
Movie: 1,280 x 720 (720pHD), 320 x 740, 640 x 480
File Format
Still image : JPEG (Exif Ver.2.2)
Movie : AVI (Motion JPEG ) with sound
(Design rule for Camera File system compliant / DPOF-compatible)
Storage Media
Internal memory (approx. 55MB) / SD memory card / SDHC memory card
Lens
Fujinon 15 X Optical zoom lens, F3.5(Wide) - F5.4(Telephoto)
Lens Focal Length
f=5.0mm - 75.0mm, Equivalent to 27.6 - 414 mm on a 35mm camera
Focusing
Auto Focus (Area, Multi, Centre) / Continuous AF / Manual Focus
AF assist illuminator available
Focus Distance
Normal: Wide Angle: Approx. 0.7 m / 2.3 ft. to infinity; Telephoto: Approx. 2.5 m / 8.2 ft. to infinity
Macro: Wide Angle: Approx. 10 cm to 1 m; Telephoto: Approx. 70 cm to 3.5 m
Super Macro: Approx. 1 cm to 30 cm
Aperture
Wide: F3.5/7.0, Telephoto: F5.4 / 7.0
Viewfinder
0.2-inch, approx. 200,000 dots. Colour LCD monitor, approx. 97% coverage, 60 fps
Metering, TTL 256-zones metering
Exposure Control
Aperture Priority AE, Shutter Priority AE, Manual
Sensitivity
Auto / Auto(1600) / Auto(800) / Auto(400) / Equivalent to ISO 100/200/400/800/1600/3200/6400 (Standard Output Sensitivity)
ISO 3200/6400: Number of recorded pixels: 5M pixels or lower
Shutter Speeds
(Auto mode) 1/4 sec. to 1/1000 sec. (All other modes) 4 sec. to 1/1000 sec.
White Balance
AUTO
Preset (Fine, Shade, Fluorescent light (Daylight), Fluorescent light (Warm White), Fluorescent light (Cool White), Incandescent light), Custom
Flash
Auto flash
Flash Range
Effective range: (ISO 800)
Normal: Wide Angle: Approx. 0.5 m to 6.4 m
Telephoto angle: Approx. 0.5 m to 4.1 m
Macro: Approx. 0.7 m to 3.0 m
Flash Modes
Red-eye removal OFF: Auto, Forced Flash, Suppressed Flash, Slow Synchro
Red-eye removal ON: Red-eye Reduction Auto, Red-eye Reduction & Forced Flash, Suppressed Flash, Red-eye Reduction & Slow Synchro
LCD Monitor
2.7 inches, 230,000 pixels, Coverage Approx. 97%
Amorphous silicon TFT colour LCD monitor (WV type). 60 fps
Video Output
NTSC / PAL selectable
HD Output
Interface
USB High-speed
Power Source
4xAA type alkaline batteries (included), Ni-MH rechargeable batteries (optional) or Lithium batteries (optional)
DC Coupler CP-04 with AC power adaptor AC-5VX (optional)
Other Functions
Digital Zoom
Approx 5.7 X (max.)
Shooting Modes
Mode Dial: Auto, PS (Anti-Blur), Natural Light, Natural Light & with Flash, Zoom Bracketing, SP, P, S, M, Movie, CUSTOM
SP: Portrait, Landscape, Sport, Night, Beach, Snow, Fireworks, Sunset, Flower, Party, Museum, Text, Auction, Custom
Continuous Shooting:
Top-3 (max 1.1 frames/sec.)
Long-period (max. 0.5 frames/sec.)
Top-33, High speed (max 6.8 frames/sec., 5M pixels)
Top-33, Ultra High speed (max 13.5 frames/sec., 3M pixels)
Movie Recording
1280 x 720 pixels (HD) / 640 x 480 / 320 x 240 pixels, 30 frames/sec.
With monaural sound, with electronic image stabilization
* Zoom function can be selectable optical zoom during movie recording.
Voice Captioning
F-button
Web Cam Functions
Playback
Face Detection, Slide show, Scrapbook view slideshow, Trimming, Single frame, Multi-frame playback (with Micro Thumbnail), Sorting by date, Image rotate, Voice Memo, Histograms (highlight warning)
Picture Cradle
Camera Weight
Approx. 386 g (excluding accessories, batteries and memory card)
Dimensions
110.0 (W) × 78.9 (H) × 75.7 (D) mm / 4.3 (W) x 3.1 (H) x 3.0 (D) in. (excluding accessories and attachments)
Self Timer
Approx. 10 sec. / 2 sec. delay
Photography Functions
ZOOM Bracketing, Instant ZOOM Bracketing, Face Detection (with Red-eye removal), High speed shooting, Best framing, Post shot assist windows, Frame No. memory, Histograms, HD Framing Guide
