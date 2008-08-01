How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Fuji Finepix S2000HD with 720p Video Recording

The Fuji Finepix S2000HD has sneaked through Canada's border. The HD stands for HD movie recording at 1,280 x 720 progressive, and at US$290, the 10MP, 15x wide angle zoom lenses, 2.7-inch screen, dual image stabilisation, and continuous shooting at 13.5 3,648 x 2,736-pixel frames per second, looks like a good deal from here. Especially if it comes with a barrel of whisky (yes, at last it's Friday). Full specs look nice:

Number of Effective Pixels
10 Million Pixels
CCD Sensor
1/ 2.3-inch CCD

Image File Size
Still image: 3,648 x 2,736 / 3,648 x 2,432 (3:2) / 2,592 x 1,944 / 2,048 x 1,536 / 1,600 x 1,200 / 640 x 480 pixels

Movie: 1,280 x 720 (720pHD), 320 x 740, 640 x 480

File Format
Still image : JPEG (Exif Ver.2.2)
Movie : AVI (Motion JPEG ) with sound
(Design rule for Camera File system compliant / DPOF-compatible)
Storage Media
Internal memory (approx. 55MB) / SD memory card / SDHC memory card

Lens
Fujinon 15 X Optical zoom lens, F3.5(Wide) - F5.4(Telephoto)

Lens Focal Length
f=5.0mm - 75.0mm, Equivalent to 27.6 - 414 mm on a 35mm camera

Focusing
Auto Focus (Area, Multi, Centre) / Continuous AF / Manual Focus
AF assist illuminator available
Focus Distance
Normal: Wide Angle: Approx. 0.7 m / 2.3 ft. to infinity; Telephoto: Approx. 2.5 m / 8.2 ft. to infinity
Macro: Wide Angle: Approx. 10 cm to 1 m; Telephoto: Approx. 70 cm to 3.5 m
Super Macro: Approx. 1 cm to 30 cm

Aperture
Wide: F3.5/7.0, Telephoto: F5.4 / 7.0

Viewfinder
0.2-inch, approx. 200,000 dots. Colour LCD monitor, approx. 97% coverage, 60 fps
Metering, TTL 256-zones metering

Exposure Control
Aperture Priority AE, Shutter Priority AE, Manual

Sensitivity
Auto / Auto(1600) / Auto(800) / Auto(400) / Equivalent to ISO 100/200/400/800/1600/3200/6400 (Standard Output Sensitivity)
ISO 3200/6400: Number of recorded pixels: 5M pixels or lower
Shutter Speeds
(Auto mode) 1/4 sec. to 1/1000 sec. (All other modes) 4 sec. to 1/1000 sec.

White Balance
AUTO
Preset (Fine, Shade, Fluorescent light (Daylight), Fluorescent light (Warm White), Fluorescent light (Cool White), Incandescent light), Custom

Flash
Auto flash

Flash Range
Effective range: (ISO 800)
Normal: Wide Angle: Approx. 0.5 m to 6.4 m
Telephoto angle: Approx. 0.5 m to 4.1 m
Macro: Approx. 0.7 m to 3.0 m

Flash Modes
Red-eye removal OFF: Auto, Forced Flash, Suppressed Flash, Slow Synchro

Red-eye removal ON: Red-eye Reduction Auto, Red-eye Reduction & Forced Flash, Suppressed Flash, Red-eye Reduction & Slow Synchro

LCD Monitor
2.7 inches, 230,000 pixels, Coverage Approx. 97%
Amorphous silicon TFT colour LCD monitor (WV type). 60 fps

Video Output
NTSC / PAL selectable
HD Output

Interface
USB High-speed

Power Source
4xAA type alkaline batteries (included), Ni-MH rechargeable batteries (optional) or Lithium batteries (optional)
DC Coupler CP-04 with AC power adaptor AC-5VX (optional)
Other Functions

Digital Zoom
Approx 5.7 X (max.)

Shooting Modes
Mode Dial: Auto, PS (Anti-Blur), Natural Light, Natural Light & with Flash, Zoom Bracketing, SP, P, S, M, Movie, CUSTOM

SP: Portrait, Landscape, Sport, Night, Beach, Snow, Fireworks, Sunset, Flower, Party, Museum, Text, Auction, Custom

Continuous Shooting:
Top-3 (max 1.1 frames/sec.)
Long-period (max. 0.5 frames/sec.)
Top-33, High speed (max 6.8 frames/sec., 5M pixels)
Top-33, Ultra High speed (max 13.5 frames/sec., 3M pixels)

Movie Recording
1280 x 720 pixels (HD) / 640 x 480 / 320 x 240 pixels, 30 frames/sec.
With monaural sound, with electronic image stabilization
* Zoom function can be selectable optical zoom during movie recording.

Voice Captioning

F-button

Web Cam Functions

Playback
Face Detection, Slide show, Scrapbook view slideshow, Trimming, Single frame, Multi-frame playback (with Micro Thumbnail), Sorting by date, Image rotate, Voice Memo, Histograms (highlight warning)

Picture Cradle

Camera Weight
Approx. 386 g (excluding accessories, batteries and memory card)

Dimensions
110.0 (W) × 78.9 (H) × 75.7 (D) mm / 4.3 (W) x 3.1 (H) x 3.0 (D) in. (excluding accessories and attachments)

Self Timer
Approx. 10 sec. / 2 sec. delay

Photography Functions
ZOOM Bracketing, Instant ZOOM Bracketing, Face Detection (with Red-eye removal), High speed shooting, Best framing, Post shot assist windows, Frame No. memory, Histograms, HD Framing Guide

[Fujifilm Canada via dpreview — Thanks Mark]

