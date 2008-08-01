Fuji Finepix S2000HD with 720p Video Recording

The Fuji Finepix S2000HD has sneaked through Canada's border. The HD stands for HD movie recording at 1,280 x 720 progressive, and at US$290, the 10MP, 15x wide angle zoom lenses, 2.7-inch screen, dual image stabilisation, and continuous shooting at 13.5 3,648 x 2,736-pixel frames per second, looks like a good deal from here. Especially if it comes with a barrel of whisky (yes, at last it's Friday). Full specs look nice:

Number of Effective Pixels

10 Million Pixels

CCD Sensor

1/ 2.3-inch CCD

Image File Size

Still image: 3,648 x 2,736 / 3,648 x 2,432 (3:2) / 2,592 x 1,944 / 2,048 x 1,536 / 1,600 x 1,200 / 640 x 480 pixels

Movie: 1,280 x 720 (720pHD), 320 x 740, 640 x 480

File Format

Still image : JPEG (Exif Ver.2.2)

Movie : AVI (Motion JPEG ) with sound

(Design rule for Camera File system compliant / DPOF-compatible)

Storage Media

Internal memory (approx. 55MB) / SD memory card / SDHC memory card

Lens

Fujinon 15 X Optical zoom lens, F3.5(Wide) - F5.4(Telephoto)

Lens Focal Length

f=5.0mm - 75.0mm, Equivalent to 27.6 - 414 mm on a 35mm camera

Focusing

Auto Focus (Area, Multi, Centre) / Continuous AF / Manual Focus

AF assist illuminator available

Focus Distance

Normal: Wide Angle: Approx. 0.7 m / 2.3 ft. to infinity; Telephoto: Approx. 2.5 m / 8.2 ft. to infinity

Macro: Wide Angle: Approx. 10 cm to 1 m; Telephoto: Approx. 70 cm to 3.5 m

Super Macro: Approx. 1 cm to 30 cm

Aperture

Wide: F3.5/7.0, Telephoto: F5.4 / 7.0

Viewfinder

0.2-inch, approx. 200,000 dots. Colour LCD monitor, approx. 97% coverage, 60 fps

Metering, TTL 256-zones metering

Exposure Control

Aperture Priority AE, Shutter Priority AE, Manual

Sensitivity

Auto / Auto(1600) / Auto(800) / Auto(400) / Equivalent to ISO 100/200/400/800/1600/3200/6400 (Standard Output Sensitivity)

ISO 3200/6400: Number of recorded pixels: 5M pixels or lower

Shutter Speeds

(Auto mode) 1/4 sec. to 1/1000 sec. (All other modes) 4 sec. to 1/1000 sec.

White Balance

AUTO

Preset (Fine, Shade, Fluorescent light (Daylight), Fluorescent light (Warm White), Fluorescent light (Cool White), Incandescent light), Custom

Flash

Auto flash

Flash Range

Effective range: (ISO 800)

Normal: Wide Angle: Approx. 0.5 m to 6.4 m

Telephoto angle: Approx. 0.5 m to 4.1 m

Macro: Approx. 0.7 m to 3.0 m

Flash Modes

Red-eye removal OFF: Auto, Forced Flash, Suppressed Flash, Slow Synchro

Red-eye removal ON: Red-eye Reduction Auto, Red-eye Reduction & Forced Flash, Suppressed Flash, Red-eye Reduction & Slow Synchro

LCD Monitor

2.7 inches, 230,000 pixels, Coverage Approx. 97%

Amorphous silicon TFT colour LCD monitor (WV type). 60 fps

Video Output

NTSC / PAL selectable

HD Output

Interface

USB High-speed

Power Source

4xAA type alkaline batteries (included), Ni-MH rechargeable batteries (optional) or Lithium batteries (optional)

DC Coupler CP-04 with AC power adaptor AC-5VX (optional)

Other Functions

Digital Zoom

Approx 5.7 X (max.)

Shooting Modes

Mode Dial: Auto, PS (Anti-Blur), Natural Light, Natural Light & with Flash, Zoom Bracketing, SP, P, S, M, Movie, CUSTOM

SP: Portrait, Landscape, Sport, Night, Beach, Snow, Fireworks, Sunset, Flower, Party, Museum, Text, Auction, Custom

Continuous Shooting:

Top-3 (max 1.1 frames/sec.)

Long-period (max. 0.5 frames/sec.)

Top-33, High speed (max 6.8 frames/sec., 5M pixels)

Top-33, Ultra High speed (max 13.5 frames/sec., 3M pixels)

Movie Recording

1280 x 720 pixels (HD) / 640 x 480 / 320 x 240 pixels, 30 frames/sec.

With monaural sound, with electronic image stabilization

* Zoom function can be selectable optical zoom during movie recording.

Voice Captioning

F-button

Web Cam Functions

Playback

Face Detection, Slide show, Scrapbook view slideshow, Trimming, Single frame, Multi-frame playback (with Micro Thumbnail), Sorting by date, Image rotate, Voice Memo, Histograms (highlight warning)

Picture Cradle

Camera Weight

Approx. 386 g (excluding accessories, batteries and memory card)

Dimensions

110.0 (W) × 78.9 (H) × 75.7 (D) mm / 4.3 (W) x 3.1 (H) x 3.0 (D) in. (excluding accessories and attachments)

Self Timer

Approx. 10 sec. / 2 sec. delay

Photography Functions

ZOOM Bracketing, Instant ZOOM Bracketing, Face Detection (with Red-eye removal), High speed shooting, Best framing, Post shot assist windows, Frame No. memory, Histograms, HD Framing Guide