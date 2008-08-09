Freewheeler Speaker Can Be Rolled Around: Yeah, That Makes it Worth US$21,000

The Freewheeler speaker features a frequency response of 52 - 21,000 Hz, a 112dB output, a built-in FM receiver, a battery life of 8 hours and a wireless range of 656 feet— but I'm having trouble figuring out what makes it worth US$21,000. Is it the fact that it is roughly the size of a Mazda Miata tire (only thicker) and can be rolled around? Because I'll be dammed if I'm paying that much for something I have to push. Still, 8 morons spent US$1000 bucks on that stupid iPhone app so there is no telling what people will drop big money on.

[Made in Design via Technabob]