If you're reading this, odds are against your attendance at the Beijing Olympic Games, but we wanted to make sure that you knew about the Freedom Stick just in case—a USB dongle preloaded with all of the traffic routing software you'll need to browse the internet unencumbered (specifically, The Onion Router). It's available now until the end of the Olympics for US$30, and please don't send us tips about the freaky shit you're using it for. [FoeBud via GadgetLab]