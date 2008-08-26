Free iPhone Tetris Getting Pulled from App Store

Tris, the free version of Tetris for the iPhone that we loved ('cause it was free!) is being pulled from the App Store. Apparently, The Tetris Company called up Apple and it no likey. Its creator, Noah Witherspoon, says that while he thinks The Tetris Company's copyright claim is thin—and would be thinner still if he called his game "Trys"—he doesn't really have the resources to fight it in court, so he's removing it from the store on Wednesday. Download it while you can, folks! Another depressing reminder why we need the iPhone app black market. [Two Finger Play - Sorry Noah!]