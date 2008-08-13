How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Fox And Apple Selling Special Edition X-Files: I Want To Believe iPods

To celebrate the not-so-bad-but-really-not-great film The X-Files: I Want To Believe, Fox has partnered with Apple to release these special edition iPod Classics and iPod Nanos. The pair consist of a regular 80GB Classic and 8GB Nano but with nice portraits of Mulder and Sculley looking very serious and mysterious etched on the back. You can also have your name or a personalised message inscribed for free. But these collector's items don't come cheap, as you'll be paying US$80 over the regular 80GB iPod Classic's price and US$70 more for the Nano to show your fanboyism. But then that's what it's all about, right? [Fox Shop via Chip Chick]

