How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Forthcoming Nikon D90 Looks Certain, Kit Priced at US$1,299

Rumblings of new Nikon DSLRs have been reaching deafening levels, and this Circuit City SKU pretty much confirms the D90 is on the way. The successor to the fantastic D80 is going to drop soon, bundled with an 18-105mm VR lens (probably the same one the D80 was kitted up with) for US$1,299. Not bad, considering a similar D80 kit will probably run you about a grand if you were to order today. But don't, because release date rumours have been indicating the new hotness could become official as early as next month. [Nikon Rumors]

Trending Stories Right Now

aliens optical-seti panoseti science seti the-search-for-extraterrestrial-intelligence

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
henry-cavill io9 joey-batey netflix streaming the-witcher toss-a-coin-to-your-witcher

How Does Jaskier Get 'Toss A Coin To Your Witcher' Out Of His Head? Britney Spears

Netflix’s The Witcher was a television juggernaut—not just because of Henry Cavill or his wigged locks, but also because of that oh-so-catchy jingle, “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher.” Unfortunately, the gift of song is also a curse for actor Joey Batey, who’s been stuck with the addictive tune for months.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles