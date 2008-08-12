Forthcoming Nikon D90 Looks Certain, Kit Priced at US$1,299

Rumblings of new Nikon DSLRs have been reaching deafening levels, and this Circuit City SKU pretty much confirms the D90 is on the way. The successor to the fantastic D80 is going to drop soon, bundled with an 18-105mm VR lens (probably the same one the D80 was kitted up with) for US$1,299. Not bad, considering a similar D80 kit will probably run you about a grand if you were to order today. But don't, because release date rumours have been indicating the new hotness could become official as early as next month. [Nikon Rumors]