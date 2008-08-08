Former Apple Employee Says They Are Slaves, Sues

David Walsh, a network engineer who worked at Apple from 1995 to 2007, is currently suing them for making him work a little too hard. Specifically, he says they made him work more than 40 hours a week without overtime (because he was a "senior" engineer, a pseudo-management position he says was created to skirt paying overtime) and required him to be on call for seven days straight every six weeks. In other words, a pretty standard schedule in the Valley. Besides, if anything, MobileMe's launch made it clear Apple's network engineers should be working more, not less. I keeeeeed. Kind of. [Macworld via Valleywag]