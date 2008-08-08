How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Former Apple Employee Says They Are Slaves, Sues

David Walsh, a network engineer who worked at Apple from 1995 to 2007, is currently suing them for making him work a little too hard. Specifically, he says they made him work more than 40 hours a week without overtime (because he was a "senior" engineer, a pseudo-management position he says was created to skirt paying overtime) and required him to be on call for seven days straight every six weeks. In other words, a pretty standard schedule in the Valley. Besides, if anything, MobileMe's launch made it clear Apple's network engineers should be working more, not less. I keeeeeed. Kind of. [Macworld via Valleywag]

Trending Stories Right Now

aliens optical-seti panoseti science seti the-search-for-extraterrestrial-intelligence

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
henry-cavill io9 joey-batey netflix streaming the-witcher toss-a-coin-to-your-witcher

How Does Jaskier Get 'Toss A Coin To Your Witcher' Out Of His Head? Britney Spears

Netflix’s The Witcher was a television juggernaut—not just because of Henry Cavill or his wigged locks, but also because of that oh-so-catchy jingle, “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher.” Unfortunately, the gift of song is also a curse for actor Joey Batey, who’s been stuck with the addictive tune for months.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles