Foliage Penetrating Radar Detects Baddies In the Jungle, Bin Laden to Cancel Brazil Vacation

The latest version of Lockheed Martin's FOPEN system—Foliage Penetrating Synthetic Aperture Radar—will make Predators happy, both the Unmanned Air Vehicles and the human alien hunters. The imaging system, which is part of the US Army's TRACER—Tactical Reconnaissance and Counter-Concealment Enabled Radar—program gives high-resolution, near-real-time video of any target areas through very dense vegetation, following people and vehicles in the jungle and woods with 10-metre accuracy. Its precision, even from a very high altitude, is impressive: