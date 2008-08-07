Fold-Up Plane Finally Shown Folding Up

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

At last week's EAA AirVenture show in Oshkosh, aircraft startup ICON showed up with their folding-winged A5. On display, one setup showed it being towed, propped on a standard trailer and pulled by a standard vehicle. The company hopes to appeal to those who've always been interested in flying but have felt intimidated by all of its attached responsibilities including licensing (you don't need a full-out pilot's licence to operate this) and storage (it really can fit in a large garage). And yes, their cockpit resembles a car's dash in a completely scary/awesome way.

The ICON A5 has been flown successfully, but a funny side note—the company announced the plane before testing it in the air. Good thing it works!

