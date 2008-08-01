LG's Netflix-streaming, Blu-ray 2.0 playing BD300 made its public debut tonight, and we're impressed. The box is slim and it won't take up more space on your shelf than any other player. An LG exec confirmed a September launch for the sub-US$500 player, so check out the gallery and start lickin' your chops. [LG]
First Pics of LG Netflix Blu-ray BD300 Player
