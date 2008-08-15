Sure we know about some of Windows 7's more eye-catching features like multitouch and sweet maps, but Microsoft hasn't reveal a whole about what's under the hood, other than that it'll use Vista's foundation. According to the new Windows 7 dev blog, we'll get our first peek at the Professional Developers Conference on Oct. 27 and the Windows Hardware Engineering Conference the week after. Make it good is all I've got to say. [Engineering Windows 7]
First Peek Under Windows 7's Hood in October
