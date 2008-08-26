First Official Nikon D90 Images and Specs Leak

Nikon Rumors and Neutral Day have more on the D90, well, mostly just these product shots being touted as "100% legit." That, and a few more "official" specs—12.3 megapixels, movie mode (still no resolution confirmation), 3" LCD, an ISO range of 100-6400 and 11 AF points (same as the D80). The confirmed AF-S 18-105 mm f/3.5-5.6 VR lens is not a big one, so the body is looking nice and compact here. The shots seem to match what we've already seen (the added GPS-in there on the bottom), all coming in at US$1300, so yeah, looks like bona fide D90 release is just a few days away. Hit the jump for a few more angles, and check out the rest of the shots over at: [Nikon Rumors, Neutral Day]





