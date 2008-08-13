Fire Damages Building at Apple's Cupertino HQ

A fire broke out in Apple's Cupertino headquarters last night, starting on the roof of a two-story building, and severely damaging it. Initial reports suggest that the three-alarm fire at Valley Green 6 started at or near an air conditioning unit, and was phoned in by workers on site. About 66 firefighters were on scene ultimately—they put the fire out in approximately half an hour. Currently there's no details about what Apple uses the particular building for, so the repercussions are unclear. But luckily it looks like no one was hurt. CBS5.com has some video of the aftermath. [CBS]