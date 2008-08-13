Fibre Optic Clothing is Just as Horrid as You'd Expect

Remember those green LED suits that were part of the Olympics Opening Ceremonies? They were a bit alien, but boy did the outfits create a remarkable artistic effect. Who knows? Maybe this fibre optic and LED clothing by Lumigram would be equally wondrous if worn by 2008 club-going ladies. But on its own accord, our inner fashion designer voice is whispering "pass" ever so gently. Besides, US$250 is too much to pay for any piece of clothing that exposes our navel before we lose some weight. [LumiGram via InventorSpot]